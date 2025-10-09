Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart warns the Cartel de los Soles: "I would recommend that they realize who the president of the United States is. Let them ask Soleimani"

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de octubre, 2025

The presenter and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed Republican congressman for the state of Florida, Mario Díaz-Balart, about the position of some Democratic senators who are openly seeking to stop the anti-drug operations in the Caribbean, ordered by the Administration of President Donald Trump. During the interview, Diaz-Balart also explained that the days of the narco-terrorist group Cartel of the Suns, commanded by both dictator Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan regime hierarchs, were numbered.

"Trump would have a need to go to Congress if we are talking about a war that extends a long time, but to protect national security and use the Armed Forces of the United States to protect the lives of Americans, he can do it under the law, and he has already announced it to Congress. [...] This is not a game; there is not a confused or confused person in the White House, so I would recommend to these individuals that they realize who the president of the United States is. Let them ask Soleimani, let them ask ISIS," Diaz-Balart said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.