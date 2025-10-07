Von der Leyen calls for European unity before two new motions of censure

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de octubre, 2025

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, defended her administration before the European Parliament on Monday and called for the unity of pro-European forces to counter destabilization attempts, in response to two motions of censure pushed by the left and the right.

These initiatives, which represent the second and third he faces in just three months, will be voted on next Thursday at noon, although they have little chance of prospering, requiring the support of two-thirds of the votes cast.

Speaking to the plenary, accompanied by a large majority of her team of commissioners, Von der Leyen emphasized that unity does not imply agreement on every detail, but a shared focus on the big picture.

"The goal of that unity is not necessarily that we agree on every detail: tension and debate are an inherent and important part of making policy. The aim is about the bigger picture, about uniting around what we have in common to deliver for Europeans in this dangerous world," he said, according to the EFE review.

And addressing undecided deputies, he promised that his team would be available to discuss the criticisms raised and other outstanding issues. "I know there is genuine and legitimate concern. I want to renew my commitment that my commissioners will dialogue with you in whatever format is necessary to try to find answers together. It is a common responsibility, and (...) I know that this house is prepared to take it on," he noted.

The motions

The motions were presented by French MEPs: Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, representing conservatism, and Manon Aubry, leader of the parliamentary left and MEP for La France Insoumise.

Nous, patriotes, voterons en notre âme et conscience pour la censure de la Commission européenne.



Par devoir

Contre l’Europe de Macron

Contre l’Europe d’Ursula von der Leyen

Pour que vive l’Europe des Nations libres ! pic.twitter.com/zPRESUObEb — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) October 6, 2025

Their criticisms range from the trade agreement with the United States to avoid a tariff escalation and the agreement with Mercosur to the inaction of the European Union (EU) with the Sumud Flotilla headed for Gaza, according to Insumisa.

Les nouvelles que nous avons des français de la Flottille arrêtés illégalement par Israël ne sont pas bonnes : 10 par cellule, accès à l’eau limité.



Les Italiens ont été rapatriés, la Turquie a affrété un avion.

Et la France? Absente.



Je demande leur libération immédiate &… pic.twitter.com/QRBDR7Ce5K — Manon Aubry (@ManonAubryFr) October 5, 2025

Von der Leyen warned of the risks of these divisions, noting that external adversaries such as Russia actively exploit them. "Putin makes no secret of his contempt for our Union and the foundations on which it stands. Nor does he hide his glee and support for all his obedient friends in Europe who are doing the job for him. It is the oldest trick in the world: sowing division and spreading disinformation to pit Europeans against each other, to try to make us let our guard down," she insisted.

The German politician described these motions as a "trap" into which the EU cannot fall and stressed that the most powerful message is one of solidarity. "The opponents of the European Union are not only prepared to exploit any divisions within it, but they are actively inciting those divisions," she added.

Despite the tensions, major pro-European groups—such as the European People's Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and Renew Europe (RE)—have announced that they will not support the motions, paving the way for Von der Leyen to maintain her position.