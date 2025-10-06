Trump announces that imported trucks will have a 25% tariff

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) Donald Trump announced Monday on his Truth Social platform that imported trucks will be subject to a 25% tariff starting Nov. 1.

The measure, taken according to the White House for "national security" issues, aims to support U.S. truck manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner or Mack Trucks.

The U.S. president announced on September 26 his intention to impose customs tariffs on several products, including medicines and furniture, in addition to trucks, whose main supplier is Mexico.

It is unclear how this new tariff will apply to trucks coming from countries with which the United States has trade agreements, such as Canada and Mexico (T-MEC), and the European Union.