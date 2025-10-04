Former Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero: 'It is very likely that this is about neutralizing the leadership of the Cartel de los Soles'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on the newscast about the latest attack carried out by the Administration of President Donald Trump against another narco-boat in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela. During the interview, Yapor and Romero discussed both the details of this operation and what could happen next against the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

"What we are seeing is the determination of this administration to radically end the threats posed by these transnational organizations, that underneath the U.S. defense strategy, it has changed diametrically where it takes the priority of protecting the country and its citizens. It is very likely to be about neutralizing the leadership of the Cartel of the Suns first, obviously there has to be an operation to neutralize those threats that could or would try to shoot down our aircraft or vessels and then proceed to neutralize the leadership of the cartel," Romero said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.