Manchester Police believe one of the victims was shot dead by an officer

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de octubre, 2025

The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Stephen Watson, confirmed Friday that investigations are continuing following Thursday's terrorist attack yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, located on Middleton Road in Crumpsall.

Watson said that during the early hours of the morning advice was received from the Home Office pathologist ahead of autopsies scheduled for Friday.

According to the report, one of the fatalities suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities believe the attacker, identified as Jihad Al Shamie, was not carrying any firearm at the time of the attack.

According to the police chief's statement, the only shots recorded were fired by armed police officers, in an attempt to prevent the assailant from gaining access to the synagogue and causing further damage to the Jewish community.

"This injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end," Watson stated.

In addition, one of the three wounded hospitalized also has a gunshot wound, although it is not life-threatening. According to the statement, it is presumed that both victims were together behind the door of the temple trying to prevent the attacker from entering.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with all the families, and the wider community, impacted by this incident across Greater Manchester and beyond. Specialist officers are providing support and care for all those directly affected, including our brave first responders," the statement concluded.