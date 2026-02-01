Carlos Alcaraz wins the Australian Open after defeating a relentless Djokovic

Published by Israel Duro 1 de febrero, 2026

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, ATP No. 1, has become the Australian Open champion after beating the relentless Serbian Novak Djokovic in an intense final. The Spaniard thus becomes the youngest player in the Open era (since 1968) to win all four Grand Slam titles.

The 22-year-old Spaniard (Rafael Nadal won all four Grand Slams at the age of 24) overcame a stratospheric first set from Djokovic to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in a final in which the Serb always held his nerve and looked like he could fight for the title until the very last game.

The world No. 1 once again displayed his quality and mental strength to overcome the veteran prowess of his rival, the tennis player with a record 24 major titles, considered by many to be the greatest of all time.