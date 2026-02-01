Iranian lawmakers: ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel’

Published by JNS s taff 1 de febrero, 2026

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday called for the destruction of the United States and Israel, chanting “death” to both nations during a session in which the chamber’s speaker said the Islamic Republic now considers all EU militaries to be terrorist groups, according to the Associated Press.

Brussels announced on Thursday that the European Union would designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group over its deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

“By seeking to strike at the [Guard], which itself has been the greatest barrier to the spread of terrorism to Europe, Europeans have in fact shot themselves in the foot and, once again through blind obedience to the Americans, decided against the interests of their own people,” said Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a former IRGC commander, AP reported.

Law on Countermeasures

Qalibaf said the designation falls under “Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Qalibaf made the announcement while he and other lawmakers wore IRGC uniforms, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” per the report.

