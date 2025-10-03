El Salvador bans use of "inclusive language" in public schools

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de octubre, 2025

El Salvador, through its Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, made official this October 2 the prohibition of so-called "inclusive language" in all Salvadoran public schools.

"Words such as 'amigue, compañere, niñe, todos y todas, alumn@, jóvenxs, nosotrxs,' or any other linguistic deformation that alludes to gender ideology will not be admitted under any circumstances. In this way, the proper use of our language is guaranteed, and ideological or globalist interference that may harm the integral development of the student body is avoided," stated in a press release Karla Trigueros, a physician and military officer who serves as Minister of Education.

"This measure must be applied, with obligatory character at the national level, in the materials, contents, and books that derive from this portfolio of the state. It also applies to formal communications such as circulars, administrative documents, correspondence, etc.," added Trigueros.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed the measure in 'X.'

"As of today, the so-called 'inclusive language' is prohibited in all public educational centers in our country," Bukele wrote.

As of today, the so-called “inclusive language” is prohibited in all public educational centers in our country. https://t.co/4JXb9ez3yC — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 3, 2025

The decision by Salvadoran authorities gives continuity to the policy promoted by the Bukele administration since 2024.

That year, the then Minister of Education, José Mauricio Pineda, had stated that "all use of gender ideology we have taken it out of public schools," after President Bukele addressed this issue in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, United States.

On that occasion, Bukele stated that it was not only important "that the educational mesh does not carry this gender ideology," but also that "parents are informed and have a say in what their children are going to learn."

With the education ministry's new order, the Salvadoran government reaffirmed its stance of excluding any reference to inclusive language in public education, aligning itself with the official discourse against gender ideology and woke culture.