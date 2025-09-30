Charlie Kirk had professed his "deep love" for Israel in a letter to Netanyahu where he warned that the Jewish state "is losing the information war"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de septiembre, 2025

In a letter dated May 2 and addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conservative activist Charlie Kirk had called for a complete turnaround in Israel's communications strategy in the face of what he described as a loss of support among young Americans.

"Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people," he stressed. And he was blunt: “In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a ‘communications intervention.’”

In the text, Kirk argued that anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sentiment has reached in recent years "record levels" in networks and that this narrative "goes down" to the US college campuses, including conservative spaces.

The activist, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, had claimed that on his campus tours, he had to rebut questions and viral accusations that he perceived as "alarm bells" on the public opinion front. The letter did not stop at diagnosis alone but proposed concrete measures and a "reset" of official Israeli communication. Among its recommendations, they highlighted:

The following is Charlie Kirk's letter to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



Kirk expresses his love for Israel and repeatedly offers pointers for how they can win the information war so they do not lose support



It is not at all what anti-Semites claimed it was



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/xtyBvdH1n0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 29, 2025

A "rapid response team" to replicate in real time on 'X' and other platforms

Stop "outsourcing" Israel's defense to U.S. spokespersons and lead from Israel the verification of disinformation from Israel.

Create an Israel Truth Network (ITN), i.e., a one-stop center with social channels and a site to documentably disprove common allegations, with resources for students, educators, and Judeo-Christian leaders.s

Giving voice to released hostages on a US tour to reinforce the argument that it is "Hamas that is committing genocide on their own people by using civilians as human shields and storing weapons in schools, hospitals, etc."

Boost first-person voices of young Israelis and produce original content (short clips, English-language podcasts) from Israel, rather than relying on outside influencers

Better explain the Iranian threat without taking public confidence in intelligence reports for granted, especially among skeptical young conservatives

Kirk also urged modernizing public diplomacy to campaign standards: define messages, platform and spokespersons, and abandon outdated formats. "I’ve seen your IDF spokesman defend Israel standing at a dimly lit podium (...) This looks like a scene out of the 1970s—like some old Walter Cronkite clips of the TV news. You need to tear down your old ways of communicating and start over from scratch," he wrote.

In the missive, the activist called for Israel to take the lead: "Don’t rely on non-Israeli social media influencers to create all these clips. Create them yourselves, and influencers (surrogates) like me can promote this ORIGINAL work and refer people to your social media and websites. Be proactive—take the lead."

The disclosure of the missive comes after Netanyahu publicly mentioned the letter on Sept. 18 when disproving theories attempting to link Israel to Kirk's assassination.

Businessman Bill Ackman also released private messages that also contradicted that conspiracy.

Kirk, 31, was shot Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University; the suspect, Tyler Robinson (22), was arrested the next day and faces aggravated murder charges.