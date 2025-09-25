Defense attorney appointed for Tyler Robinson, accused Charlie Kirk killer

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de septiembre, 2025

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering activist Charlie Kirk, has already been assigned a defense attorney.

It is attorney Kathryn Nester, chosen to represent Robinson under a contract with the Utah County Commission.

The commission is responsible for appointing attorneys for those defendants who cannot afford a private defender.

"This action fulfills the Commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime—who cannot afford legal representation—are provided with a qualified defense," Utah County officials said in a statement announcing Nester's appointment.

Utah County prosecutors reported last week that Robinson, 22, faces charges of aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in serious injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent felony in the presence of a minor. The prosecutor's indictment adds that they will seek the death penalty for the defendant.

According to ABC News, Nester, his defense attorney, previously served as head of the federal public defender's offices in Salt Lake City and San Diego for more than a decade. In addition, the attorney has more than 30 years of experience litigating in federal and state courts, handling major capital cases.

Nester also has experience representing high-profile clients. His firm, Nester-Lewis, handled the case of Kouri Richins, the Utah mother accused of murdering her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl, and who subsequently wrote and self-published a children's book about grieving after her husband's death.