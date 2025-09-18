Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de septiembre, 2025

Thousands of people demonstrated Thursday in Francein one of protests convened by trade unions against social cuts in the 2026 budget and the fiscal policy of the president, Emmanuel Macron.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleu said the mobilization had some 500,000 demonstrators across the country, more than twice as many as last week's protests.

"It should be noted that, in general, there is less participation in thelarge agglomerations, but there is a relatively sustained participation in the provincial cities," he added, citing "just over 500,000 participants" across France.

Retailleu thanked the trade union organizations, while lamenting the presence of "7,300 radicalized individuals, dangerous, black blocks". However, he assured that the forces of law and order were able to counter the actions of these groups.

"In terms of arrests, there have been 309detainments and 134 preventive arrests," he specified. The minister regretted that 26agents of the had been injured.

Protests started early

The call to strike has been felt since the early morning hours, with regional train and public transport serviceslimited or paralyzed and many educational centers closed.

The Ministry of National Education estimates that 17% of teachers joined Thursday's strike, with a higher rate in schools than in high schools. Also, 75 high schools are partially or totally closed in France, according to the ministry's tally.

According to authorities, some 8,000 protesters took part in the first actions before 10 a.m. (local time), such as blocking bus depots, roads or high schools. More than 50 people were detained, police said.

As in the protests of September 10, organized through social networks under the slogan "Block everything", the authorities mobilized a strong device of 80.000 police and gendarmes to prevent blockades and violent incidents.

Demonstrators enter the Ministry of Economy

Around noon, about fifty strikers belonging to the far-left SUD Rail union entered the Ministry of Economy compound in Bercy to protest with flares and Palestinian flags.

"AndBercy, whose is it? It's ours!" the protesters repeated to the public officials.

After a few minutes inside the vicinity of Bercy, the strikers exited the premises without causing serious damage.

The authorities will be "intransigent"

Early in the morning, Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleu gave statements to the press indicating that the forces of order would be present throughout the national territory to counter the violent actions of the extreme left groups.

"We will be intransigent," assured Retailleu, who estimated that between 5,000 and 8,000"dangerous individuals" could "cause disorder" during the demonstrations.

"Faced with these numerous extreme left-wing groups, hooligans and opportunistic criminals who will want to take advantage of the crowd and sow chaos, we will be there. I have given very clear instructions," the minister assured the media and in X.

Riot material seized in Marseille

This morning, around 7:30, police controlled a crowd of more than 100 people in front of the Port Terraces in Marseille. Numerous masks, decontamination materials, paint cans andfirecrackers were seized. According to authorities, 22 people were arrested.

Union pressure

Former prime minister François Bayroutriggered the protests in September with his budget plan for 2026, which called for cuts of some$51,900million and the abolition of two public holidays.

Although Parliament overthrew his government, and his successor, Sébastien Lecornu, announced the elaboration of a new plan, which will not include the abolition of public holidays, the unions maintained the mobilization.

"The budget will be decided in the streets," CGT union leader Sophie Binet assured days ago.