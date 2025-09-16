Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de septiembre, 2025

Al Quds News Network, accused of being a mouthpiece for Hamas, praised the Emmy Awards acceptance speech of the Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, when the latter said "free Palestine" while censoring the actress's bare shoulders and cleavage in the images.

According to The New York Post (NYP), the actress was featured on the channel's social media for her support for Palestine during the awards ceremony. However, the television network, noted to be closely linked to Hamas, completely blurred Einbinder's torso in the video.

"Hannah Einbinder explains that her decision to say 'Free Palestine' during her Emmy acceptance speech stems from her conviction that, as a Jew, she has a responsibility to distinguish Judaism and Jewish culture from the ethno-nationalist project of the Israeli state," Al Quds News wrote on X on Monday. The post was removed moments later.

Reactions on social networks

The New York Post was able to collect some of the reactions that the censorship of Hannah Einbinder's body sparked on social media.

Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, director general of the American Jewish Committee in Europe, said on X: "There it is, in a single image, the whole absurdity."

"Al Quds Network... airs the interview with Hannah Einbinder - who had shouted 'Free Palestine' during her Emmys speech - while blurring.... her cleavage," Rodan-Benzaquen added.

Another account satirized the incident, saying the Al Quds News post could be summed up with the words, "We would like to thank the obscene infidel prostitute for her support."

Al Quds News Network

Al Quds News claims to be an independent media outlet operating in the Palestinian diaspora, but has repeatedly been accused of being closely affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups.

Although Hamas has denied imposing a mandatory dress code for women, the group has been accused of enforcing a Modesty Code rule aimed at forcing women to always wear head scarves and long dresses in public.