China accuses Nvidia of violating the country's antitrust laws at the height of trade tensions
The accusation comes at a time of rising trade tensions between China and the United States, at a time when the two countries held talks in Spain on agreements regarding the ownership of TikTok.
China on Monday stepped up its scrutiny of NVIDIA, the world's top chipmaker, accusing it of violating the country's anti-monopoly laws.
The State Administration for Market Regulation announced, through a communication, that a preliminary investigation determined that the technology company breached conditions imposed following the acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020, for $6.9 billion. Although no penalties were specified, the Chinese regulator noted that it will continue with "a more thorough investigation."
For its part, a NVIDIA spokesperson denied the Chinese allegations and responded, “We comply with the law in all respects. We will continue to cooperate with all relevant government agencies as they evaluate the impact of export controls on competition in the commercial markets,” according to a report from Breitbart.
U.S.-China tensions over chips
On Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce initiated an anti-dumping investigation on analog chips imported from the U.S. manufactured by companies such as Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor, in addition to an anti-dumping inquiry against U.S. measures affecting the Chinese chip sector.
A day earlier, on Friday, the U.S. sanctioned two Chinese companies accused of procuring U.S. equipment for SMIC (Northern Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Corp), China's largest chipmaker.
U.S. reaches "framework" agreement on TikTok
Bessent affirmed that an agreement was reached on the "framework" regarding TikTok's ownership and that more details will be expanded upon in the future, where the president, Donald Trump, and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, are expected to complete the full agreement on Friday.