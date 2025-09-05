Melania Trump pushes AI education, leads meeting with tech leaders at the White House

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de septiembre, 2025

On Thursday, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, led a meeting at the White House with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) education.

The meeting, part of the Working Group on AI Education, featured Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM; and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who was present in the audience, according to a review by Fox News.

During the conference, the first lady highlighted the transformative potential of AI, stating, "I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration—and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America.”

However, he also emphasized the need for a responsible approach, noting, “But, as leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children.”

The event follows the launch of the "Presidential AI Challenge," an initiative that invites students ages 4 to 18 to develop innovative projects using AI tools to solve community problems.

In that vein, Melania urged young people to “unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation,” according to the communication on the White House website.

In addition, Melania has signed legislation such as the Take It Down Act, which criminalizes non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated deepfakes and digital abuse.