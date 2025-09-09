More than 20 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de septiembre, 2025

At least 21 people were killed Tuesday in a Russian attack against a village in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced.

"A savage Russian attack with an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, in the Donetsk region," killed "more than 20" civilians, Zelensky denounced in X. The shelling occurred while the inhabitants were receiving their pensions, added the head of state, who urged the international community to take "strong measures" against Russia.

In Ukraine, the post office distributes pensions to more than two million people, mostly in rural areas near the frontline, where public services and banks had to close their doors.

"The world must not leave without an adequate response [to] these kinds of Russian attacks. The Russians continue to destroy lives, while avoiding further severe sanctions," Zelensky said in a statement.

In his release, the Ukrainian president attached a video showing corpses strewn on the ground near a badly damaged public postal service van, which is usually used to distribute pensions in rural areas.

The attack is "pure terrorism"

For his part, the regional governor, Vadim Filashkin, reported "at least 21 dead" and the same number of wounded.

"This is not a military action, but pure terrorism," Filashkin asserted. "Emergency services, medics, police and local authorities are currently on the scene," he specified, in statements picked up by AFP.