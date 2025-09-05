Egypt tightens restrictions on Gaza border crossings

Published by Leandro Fleischer 5 de septiembre, 2025

Egypt warned that it will not tolerate the mass displacement of Palestinians, according to statements by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a visit to Cyprus on September 5, 2025. Speaking at a press conference in Nicosia alongside his Cypriot counterpart, Abdelatty stressed that the displacement of Palestinians is a "red line" for Cairo.

"Displacement is not an option and it is a red line for Egypt, we will not allow it to happen," Abdelatty said, according to Reuters. "Displacement means liquidation and the end of the Palestinian cause, and there is no legal, moral or ethical basis for expelling people from their homeland," he added.

Egypt blames Israel for its decision



With these statements, the official appears to place responsibility on Israel for the Egyptian government’s stance. He also intensified Cairo’s rhetoric regarding Israel’s actions against militants in Gaza, a territory that shares a border with Egypt, which has a separation wall and is heavily guarded by Egyptian authorities, who maintain a blockade there.

Abdelatty accused Israel of committing "genocide" and stated that the situation in Gaza involves "mass killings of civilians and an artificial famine created by the Israelis," according to Reuters.

Israel controls 40% of Gaza City



The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, following a massacre by Hamas and other terrorist groups in southern Israel, where 1,200 people were killed and 250 were taken hostage.

Israel has denied accusations of genocide, saying its actions are self-defense measures designed to minimize harm to civilians not involved in the conflict.

Since Aug. 10, 2025, Israel has conducted operations in Gaza City and now controls about 40% of the area, a military spokesman told Reuters.