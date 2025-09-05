Hamas releases video of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel after 700 days of war

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de septiembre, 2025

As the remaining hostages in Gaza marked their 700th day in captivity on Friday, the Hamas terrorist organization published a propaganda video showing hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, and Alon Ohel, 22, driving in Gaza City.

The publication of the video was apparently aimed at influencing Israeli public opinion as the IDF steps up its operation in Gaza City.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said initially on Friday that the family of the second hostage asked that he not be identified, adding that the families had also not given their consent for the video to be released to the public.

Ohel’s family soon confirmed that he was the second captive shown in the video, but asked that the footage not be published.

Shortly thereafter, Gilboa-Dalal’s family released a 28-second clip from the video in which Ohel did not appear. In it, Gilboa-Dalal says that the date is Aug. 28, 2025.

“All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back,” he says in the clip.

In the video, Gilboa-Dalal is seen being driven in a car and meeting Ohel near the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City, saying that he can’t believe he is still alive after 22 months of captivity and telling Ohel, “I can’t believe I’m seeing you.”

Gilboa-Dalal, from Alfei Menashe in western Samaria, was last seen in a video published by Hamas during a ceasefire in February, when the terrorist group forced him and another captive, Evyatar David, to watch the release of other hostages.

Details about Ohel’s physical and mental condition emerged some time ago from former Hamas captives Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen, who were held with him and are part of a group of 25 hostages and eight deceased released during the first phase of a Jan. 19 ceasefire. They revealed that Ohel, 24, from Lavon in the Upper Galilee, had been injured by shrapnel and was unable to see out of his right eye.

Meanwhile, in response to briefings from IDF officers in the Coordinating Unit for the Hostages and the Missing indicating that the current Gaza City operation will increase the risks to living hostages, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned to our very core.”

“This operation puts our loved ones in immediate and direct danger as they languish in the depths of Hamas tunnels for 700 days,” it said.

It demanded immediate negotiations based on United States envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a comprehensive deal that would return home all 48 hostages, alive and dead.

“There is a deal on the table. This is what will bring back the last hostage. This is what will end the war,” the forum said.

US-backed Gaza aid group says it found boy alive; former contractor said Israeli troops killed him

A Gazan boy whom Tony Aguilar, a former contractor with UG Solutions, claimed was killed by Israeli troops has been found alive and well, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is funded by the U.S. government.



Aguilar stated that Israeli soldiers killed a boy, whom he identified as “Amir,” in a “wall of bullets” on May 28 at a foundation distribution site. The Daily Wire reported on Thursday that the boy—whose name is Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden, and who goes by Aboud—is fine.



The publication published video footage of the boy, who is “in a safe, undisclosed location after a false tale about his death was spread by an American contractor,” it reported.



“After interviews with family members and weeks of detective work, the boy, who actually goes by the name Abood, was found living with his birth mother after he abruptly left his stepmother’s home in July,” per the Daily Wire. “The child’s identity was confirmed through biometrics, and he remained in possession of the shirt he wore in Aguilar’s viral video.”

© JNS