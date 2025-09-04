Spain: pro-Palestinian protesters boycott the Vuelta Ciclista and threaten Israeli team members

Published by Virginia Martínez 4 de septiembre, 2025

Altercations and violent protests by hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators forced the suspension of the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España—held Wednesday in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao—with just a few kilometers remaining before the finish line.

"For safety reasons, general classification times will be taken 3 kilometers from the finish line" and "there will be no stage winner," said the management of the Vuelta, one of the world's top three cycling competitions, AFP reported.

During the peloton's first pass over the finish line, numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom attempted to force the barriers, crowded along the final straight, flanked by law enforcement, in protest at the presence of the Israel Premier Tech team.

Images reported by users on social networks show the violent attitude of the pro-Palestinian protesters during the stage, even threatening several of the competitors.

Despite the suspension of the stage, the Israeli Premier Tech team ruled out withdrawing from the Vuelta a España and issued a statement condemning the violent actions of the pro-Palestinian protesters against its athletes and the competition.

"The behaviour of protestors in Bilbao today was not only dangerous, but counterproductive to their cause and deprived the cycling fans," the team said.

Pedro Sanchez's government supports pro-Palestinian boycotters

From the Spanish government, presided over by Socialist Pedro Sanchez, an empathetic stance was adopted with the pro-Palestinian protesters.

Sira Rego, minister of Childhood and Juventus and of Palestinian origin, assured that "Spanish society is giving a lesson in humanity."

"The protests in La Vuelta demonstrate our commitment to peace and human rights. In Palestine, more than 63,000 people no longer feel in danger because they have been killed by Israel," Rego said, in statements picked up by AFP.