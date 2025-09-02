French justice orders Depardieu to stand trial for new alleged sexual assault

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de septiembre, 2025

French courts have ordered actor Gérard Depardieu, 76, to stand trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of actress Charlotte Arnould, sources close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

"It's huge. I'm relieved," said the actress on Instagram, adding that she had endured "seven years of horror and hell." She filed her complaint against Depardieu in 2018, just days after the alleged assaults.

In his indictment decision, the investigating judge cited “two sexual assaults and rapes by digital penetration” at the actor’s Paris home on August 7 and 13, 2018, according to the complainant’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt.

Depardieu has consistently maintained that the relationship was consensual: “I never, ever abused a woman,” the actor wrote in an open letter published in Le Figaro in October 2023.