US seeks UN approval to form new international force to contain gang violence in Haiti

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de agosto, 2025

Once again, the severe socio-political crisis in Haiti returned to the center of international debate after the United States announced at the UN Security Council its intention to create a "Gang Suppression Force," to confront the violence that plagues the Caribbean country.

The proposal was presented by the acting U.S. ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, who did not clarify, for now, whether the country will provide military or police support for the mission.

Shea did not miss the opportunity to thank Kenya for having led for more than a year the complex multinational mission currently supporting the Haitian police, overwhelmed by the numerous gang members who have taken over much of the country. Despite praising the African country, the U.S. diplomat acknowledged that the situation requires a greater and more efficient joint effort. Specifically, Washington, together with Panama, announced that a draft resolution is already circulating to formally establish the new force and a UN Support Office to guarantee logistical support.

Ahead of the U.S. intervention at the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned the Security Council that Haitians "are in a perfect storm of suffering," noting how state authority collapsed as gangs expanded beyond the capital with repeated attacks on hospitals and schools.

The secretary general further stressed that 1.3 million people - half of them children - have been displaced from their homes and six million are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, while the UN appeal for $908 million is barely less than 10% funded.

Guterres also reminded Council members of the precarious security situation in Haiti, urging them to act without delay to authorize an international force with logistical, operational backing and predictable UN funding. He said that, if they fail to act, some 1.7 million Haitians could be left without assistance in the coming months.

While it is unclear what the specific U.S. role in the force will be, the AP agency reported that various diplomats said that the current Kenyan mission could be transformed and expanded under the new name, with a substantial reinforcement of troops and resources. The current force, planned at 2,500 uniformed personnel, currently stands at less than 1,000 men on the ground.

The U.S. announcement also coincides with reports that Vectus Global, a company headed by Erik Prince - founder of the private military company Blackwater and a donor to President Donald Trump - is preparing to deploy 200 private contractors to Haiti as part of a year-long agreement to recapture gang-controlled and dominated territory.