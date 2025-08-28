US refuses to participate in UN human rights report

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de agosto, 2025

The United States will not participate in the UN review of its human rights record, according to statements reported by Reuters.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) provides for the 193 U.N. member states to submit reports on their human rights record every five years. The reports are reviewed by other member states, which make non-binding recommendations.

A State Department official (DOS) told Reuters that the U.S. will not submit its report in November, when it, along with 13 other countries, is due for review.

"Participation in the UPR implies approval of the mandate and activities of the (Human Rights) Council and ignores its persistent failure to condemn the most egregious violators of human rights," the official said.

Separately, Michael Posner, director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University's Stern School of Business, told Reuters that the United States was undermining global efforts on human rights.