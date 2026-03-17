NBA: Doncic propels Lakers to sixth straight win, Spurs sink Clippers

Luka Doncic shoots while Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets defends. AP / Cordon Press .

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 17 de marzo, 2026

Luka Doncic scored 36 points and led the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth straight win with a 100-92 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The showdown between the third- and fourth-place teams in the Western Conference tilted toward the Lakers thanks to decisive baskets in the final minute of the fourth period.

With the win, the Lakers (43-25) widened their margin over the Rockets (41-26) in the battle for the Western standings.

Once again, Doncic was decisive in the Angelino triumph, backed by a defense that managed to slow down Houston's offense.

LeBron James contributed 18 points and Austin Reaves added 15, while Jabari Smith Jr. was the Rockets' leading scorer with 22 points.

"We held them to 92 points, which for this team is pretty incredible. We did a great job defensively," Doncic said.

"We could have played better, but the only thing that matters is that we won. We have to keep this rhythm," he added.

San Antonio keeps streak alive and continues hunt for lead

In another game, the San Antonio Spurs again turned to a balanced attack to defeat 119-115 Los Angeles Clippers, cementing themselves in second place in the West.

Stephon Castle led San Antonio's offense with 23 points, followed by Victor Wembanyama with 21.

The Spurs have won 18 of their last 20 games and rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to take the victory.

"They put pressure on us in the first quarter and sometimes basketball doesn't work," Wembanyama said.

San Antonio moved to a 50-18 record and continues to chase the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15).

The Celtics respond with another win in their race for the top of the East

For their part, the Boston Celtics followed close behind the Detroit Pistons, East leaders, by beating the Phoenix Suns 120-112.

The game turned into a scoring exchange between Boston's Jaylen Brown and Phoenix's Devin Booker, who finished with 41 and 40 points, respectively.

Brown was supported by 21 points contributed by both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, while Payton Pritchard added 19, including 15 from the three-point line.

With its second straight win, Boston improved to 45-23, moving within three and a half games of Detroit (48-19).

Phoenix, meanwhile, fell to 39-29, placing seventh in the West and out of the direct playoff qualifying spots.