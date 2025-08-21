The DEA accused the Maduro regime of collaborating with the FARC and ELN to traffic drugs to the US

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2025

Terry Cole, director of the DEA, said the regime of Nicolas Maduro is collaborating with the ELN and FARC dissidents in Colombia to send "unprecedented levels of cocaine" to Mexican cartels that smuggle it into the United States.

"Venezuela has turned into a narco-terror state that continues to work with the FARC, continues to work with ELN from Colombia to send record amounts of cocaine from Venezuela, from Colombia, into the Mexican cartels that continue to come into the United States at record amounts," Cole said during an interview on Fox News.

Similarly, Cole stressed that "Venezuelan corruption, the Venezuelan dictatorship, is narcoterrorist, and they continue to send this poison to the United States, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, not to mention the TDA members that they send to our country to destroy the beautiful streets of the United States."

Authorities ask Americans not to travel to the Caribbean country



Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy for Venezuela issued an alert in which it asks Americans to avoid traveling to the Caribbean country.

"The U.S. Government warns any citizen of the United States or who has any type of U.S. residency, not to travel to or remain in Venezuela," the embassy wrote.

In addition, officials said the alert is being made "due to the serious risks of unlawful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, unjust police practices, violent crime, and civil unrest."