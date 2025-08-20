NATO held an 'excellent and frank discussion' on security guarantees for Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de agosto, 2025

This Wednesday, NATO defense chiefs discussed security guarantees they could offer to Kyiv to assist a peace agreement that would end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO's Military Committee, said 32 defense chiefs from across the alliance held a videoconference amid diplomatic pressure led by the United States to end the fighting.

"Today there was an excellent and sincere discussion among NATO defense chiefs," Cavo wrote on X.

"I thanked everyone for their always proactive participation in these meetings: we are united, and that unity was truly tangible today, as always," he added.

The chairman of the alliance's Military Committee reiterated NATO's support for Ukraine and assured that "the priority remains a fair, credible and durable peace."

The Italian admiral also had words of support with the Ukrainian soldiers who are on the front lines.

"Our thoughts are with the brave Ukrainian men and women.We admire their tireless courage in defending their country," he said.

Russia says a dialogue without its participation "will lead nowhere"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that a dialogue on security guarantees for Ukraine without his country's participation will lead nowhere, a statement that coincided with the NATO meeting.

Lavrov assured that talk of security guarantees without Russia "is utopian" and "a path that will lead nowhere."

Moscow warned that any peace agreement must guarantee its own "security" and that of Russian speakers in Ukraine.