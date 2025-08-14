The Trump Administration ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean Sea to combat narco-terrorist groups in the region

The military assets to be used in this deployment would be at least one attack submarine, at least one warship, and even several P-8 spy planes.Wikimedia Commons / Hein.Mück

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de agosto, 2025

The news agency Reuters revealed Thursday that the administration of President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of naval and air forces in the southern Caribbean Sea in order to confront threats from the region's most important drug cartels. The media also commented that the Pentagon had been ordered to prepare different options to confront these groups, many of which have been designated as global terrorist organizations, such as the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in Mexico and even the Los Soles in Venezuela.

According to the news agency, a Trump Administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the main plan is for the operations to last for several months and to take place in international airspace and waters. Likewise, the official told Reuters that the military assets to be used in this deployment would be at least one attack submarine, at least one warship, and even several P-8 spy planes. Similarly, the person detailed that the naval assets to be used in these operations would not only be for surveillance and intelligence but also to conduct selective platform attacks, should they be deemed necessary.

The decision by the Trump Administration is part of one of the conservative leader's main campaign promises, which was combating not only the entry of fentanyl and other types of narcotics but also limiting the entry of illegal immigrants. Trump has stated on different occasions his intention to use the U.S. Armed Forces to combat several of the drug trafficking organizations that have been designated as terrorist organizations. "This deployment is aimed at addressing threats to U.S. national security from specially designated narco-terrorist organizations in the region," the official told the news agency.

Trump takes aim at Maduro

The news from Reuters comes just days after it was revealed that Trump went so far as to secretly sign a directive to the Pentagon to begin using the country's military force against several drug cartels that were deemed to be terrorist organizations.

Likewise, the news comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi doubled in a press conference the reward for information leading to the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to $50 million, after accusing him of using some of these terrorist organizations, such as the Cartel of the Suns and the Sinaloa Cartel, to introduce drugs into the United States. In that appearance before the media, Bondi stated that the U.S. authorities had seized more than $700 million in assets linked to Maduro and even assured that the socialist dictator would be brought to justice for his crimes.