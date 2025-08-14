Mansions, cars, airplanes and jewelry: U.S. seizes Maduro's assets valued at $700 million in a new blow to Venezuelan tyranny

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de agosto, 2025

The United States struck a new blow against Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Washington seized assets valued at $700 million linked to the Chavista leader, just six days after the reward for his capture was doubled to $50 million.

Among the properties seized are a mansion in the Dominican Republic, a horse farm, two private planes, jewelry, cash, and nine luxury vehicles. Bondi called the ongoing operation a direct hit on organized crime and described Maduro as a mafia boss who runs international criminal networks.

Accusations of links to drug trafficking and transnational crime.

The attorney general pointed out that the Venezuelan regime maintains relations with organizations such as the Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel, which are involved in trafficking cocaine and fentanyl to the United States. These activities, he warned, represent a direct threat to national security and reflect a pattern of violence and corruption that has impacted both inside and outside Venezuela.

A campaign that goes back years The U.S. offensive against Maduro is not new. During his first term, President Donald Trump offered $15 million for information leading to his capture. His successor, Joe Biden, raised the figure to $25 million, matching the reward offered for Osama Bin Laden after the September 11 attacks.



Despite these measures, Maduro has managed to maintain control of Venezuela, even after the questionable elections of 2024, rejected by the United States, the European Union, and other democratic governments as fraudulent.

Response from Caracas to the increase in the reward

The Chavista regime dismissed the increase in the reward against Maduro and accused Washington of using the case for political purposes. However, from the Justice Department, it has been made clear that the actions will continue until Maduro is brought to justice and the criminal network behind him is dismantled.