Iran censors a video of its national basketball team players for dancing and joking

Published by Víctor Mendoza 17 de julio, 2025

The Iranian regime censored a video of its women's national basketball team in which the players appeared dancing, joking and smiling with happy faces.

According to a report by IranWire newspaper, the secretary of the Iran Basketball Federation, Hassan Moezzifar, noted that the video does not correspond to "our society's customs," adding that the publication should have been edited differently.

"We have no problem with the girls' joy. These matters concern the women’s locker room, and greater sensitivity should have been exercised in making such a video," Moezzifar said.

"We agreed that the video should be re-edited. If they had coordinated with us at the time, we would have communicated our protocol, and there would have been no issue," he added.

The video was posted on the basketball Asia Cup's Instagram account and remained on the feed for several hours, until the Iranian regime communicated with the competition organizers to have it removed.