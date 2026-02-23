Trump considers a staged strike against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail
According to officials, the president is considering a limited initial attack, and if that measure does not have an effect, he could take broader action in the coming months.
President Donald Trump has communicated to his advisers that he is evaluating an escalated military response against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to get Tehran to abandon its nuclear program. According to officials with knowledge of the internal deliberations, the president is considering an initial limited strike in the coming days to pressure Iranian leaders to accept the U.S. demand for "zero enrichment." If that measure has no effect, he has left open the possibility of broader action in the coming months.
Diplomacy under pressure
Delegations from both countries are scheduled to meet in Geneva in an attempt to avoid a conflict. However, while that meeting is being prepared, the administration is analyzing military options. Among the targets contemplated are nuclear facilities, the ballistic missile program and structures linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In the White House Situation Room, Trump reviewed scenarios alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. According to sources, the president has requested operational and intelligence assessments, with no final decision yet.
Options and limitations
In parallel, a proposal attributed to the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, that would allow Iran to maintain extremely limited enrichment for medical purposes, under supervision, is being debated. The scheme would revolve around Tehran's Research Reactor.