Trump considers a staged strike against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump has communicated to his advisers that he is evaluating an escalated military response against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to get Tehran to abandon its nuclear program. According to officials with knowledge of the internal deliberations, the president is considering an initial limited strike in the coming days to pressure Iranian leaders to accept the U.S. demand for "zero enrichment." If that measure has no effect, he has left open the possibility of broader action in the coming months.

Diplomacy under pressure

Delegations from both countries are scheduled to meet in Geneva in an attempt to avoid a conflict. However, while that meeting is being prepared, the administration is analyzing military options. Among the targets contemplated are nuclear facilities, the ballistic missile program and structures linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the White House Situation Room, Trump reviewed scenarios alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. According to sources, the president has requested operational and intelligence assessments, with no final decision yet.