IAF strikes Houthi terror targets across Yemen

An Israeli fighter about to take off IDF

Published by Charles Bybelezer 7 de julio, 2025

Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a series of strikes overnight Sunday on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, targeting facilities in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant.

The operation involved approximately 20 aircraft and the deployment of more than 50 munitions.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the operation was a direct response to ongoing attacks launched by the Houthis against the Jewish state, including repeated UAV and missile assaults on civilian areas.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies,” said the IDF.

Israeli fighter involved in attacks on Iran.IDF

The military described the strikes as part of a broader campaign to disrupt the Houthis’ ability to operate in the maritime domain. The Iranian-backed terror group has used Yemen’s coastline to threaten international shipping routes and launch attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea.

Among the IDF targets was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by Houthi terrorists in November 2023. According to the IDF, the Houthis installed a radar system on the ship and have used it to track maritime traffic for potential attacks.

“The same rule applies to Yemen as to Tehran,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. “As part of Operation ‘Black Flag,’ the IDF has launched a powerful strike against terrorist targets belonging to the Houthi regime.

“As I have warned,” he continued, “anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have that hand cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions.”

During the operation, sirens were triggered across several areas in Israel by the launch of two missiles from Yemen. The IDF said interception attempts were made, and the results were still under investigation.

Overnight Saturday, the IDF intercepted another ballistic missile from Yemen. The attack triggered sirens across Judea and the Dead Sea region. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee highlighted the persistent threat posed by Houthi missile attacks on Israel, suggesting that the American planes that bombed Iranian nuclear sites last month could be used against Tehran’s terror proxy.

“We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but the Houthis just launched one over us. … Fortunately, Israel’s incredible interception system means we go to the shelter and wait until the all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!” he wrote.

The Houthis have launched dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones toward Israel in support of Hamas, following the Palestinian terror group’s massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Between November 2023 and January 2025, the Houthis also launched missile and drone attacks on over 100 merchant ships in the Red Sea, resulting in the sinking of multiple vessels and the deaths of four sailors, according to the Associated Press.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Houthis, including a recent operation called “Golden Jewel” targeting the airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.