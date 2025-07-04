Putin launches largest shelling of Ukraine since start of war after call with Trump

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de julio, 2025

Russia launched the largest bombing against Ukraine overnight since the war began. The information was confirmed Friday by Ukrainian officials, after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that a call with his Russian counterpart ended without progress.

Trump claimed Thursday that he held a lengthy conversation with Putin and told reporters that the conversation achieved "no progress."

The Kremlin said the exchange lasted nearly an hour and that Putin insisted Russia "will not give up its objectives" in Ukraine.

AFP journalists in Kiev reported the sound of drones approaching the Ukrainian capital and the booms of explosions as they were repelled by anti-aircraft defense systems.

A Ukrainian aviation spokesman claimed that this shelling was the largest air strike against Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.

Call between Zelensky and Trump Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that anti-aircraft alerts began to sound throughout the country when the call between the Russian and U.S. leaders was announced.



"Once again, Russia proves that it has no intention of ending the war and terror," Zelensky stated.



For Zelensky, this is proof that "without large-scale pressure, Russia is not going to change its stupid and destructive behavior."



The president reported that 23 people were injured in the barrage of bombings and the military claimed that Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles. Of that total, 268 drones and two missiles were shot down.



Zelensky will speak Friday with Trump, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

"Absolute disregard"

Russia's overnight attacks have intensified in recent weeks. According to an AFP count, Moscow launched a record number of drones and missiles against Ukraine in June, coinciding with the stalemate in direct peace talks between Kiev and Moscow.

"Putin is clearly showing his absolute disregard for the United States and anyone who calls for ending the war," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

In Kiev, dozens of people took refuge in subway stations.

This upsurge in attacks raises concerns after the United States announced this week that it will suspend shipments of certain weaponry to Ukraine, support that is crucial to repel the shelling.