Stellantis recalls hundreds of thousands of cars for engine issues

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de julio, 2025

The automotive group Stellantis has launched a recall campaign affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles of the Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Opel and DS brands equipped with the diesel 1.5 BlueHDi, according to a spokesman for the group, reported AFP.

The models involved, produced between 2017 and 2023, have problems related to the timing chain, an essential component that synchronizes the opening and closing of the intake and exhaust valves.

In France, 636,000 vehicles will be progressively recalled, while in other European countries where these models were marketed, a significant number of affected units are also expected, including 117,000 in Belgium.

The engine

The 1.5 BlueHDi engine, known as "DV5," is used in popular models such as the Citroën C3 and C4, Opel Corsa and Mokka, and Peugeot 208, 2008 and 308.

Owners have reported abnormal engine noises, such as knocking or squealing, which in the worst cases can lead to valve failure or complete engine failure. Stellantis will contact owners of affected vehicles to visit dealerships, where a specialized application will be used to analyze engine noise and determine if the timing chain needs to be replaced due to premature wear.

This recall is in addition to other recent Stellantis challenges, including problems with Takata airbags and the 1.2 PureTech engine.

For his part, new CEO Antonio Filosa has set vehicle quality as a key priority for the group.