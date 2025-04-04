Ford applies discounts after Trump's tariff announcement: "From America. For America"

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de abril, 2025

Ford Motor Company reported a price cut on many of its models in the country after the tariff policy announced by Donald Trump. With this measure, the factory wants to highlight its nationality and benefit all those Americans who are going to purchase any of its vehicles.

Specifically, this discount consists of Americans paying the same price that Ford Motor Company has for its employees.

The initiative, which is already in effect and will end on June 2, applies to all models -whether gasoline, electric, hybrid or diesel- with the exception of some commercial and high-end vehicles.

The manufacturer made its new commercial policy official through an advertising campaign, which included the slogan Ford Motor Company. From America. For America.

"Employee pricing. You pay what we pay," Ford Motor Company stressed in its campaign.

Trump applauded the factory-driven initiative. "A great ad by Ford!" the president stressed in a post published on his Truth Social profile, a phrase he accompanied by the manufacturer's advertising video.

On March 26, Trump announced tariffs of 25% on all vehicles not manufactured within U.S. borders, with the aim of boosting domestic industry. This measure went into effect on April 2.