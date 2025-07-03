Colombia's foreign minister resigns due to differences with Gustavo Petro

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de julio, 2025

Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia resigned Thursday due to differences with President Gustavo Petro, marking another upheaval in Colombia’s first left-wing cabinet, which has seen over 50 ministers cycle through in just three years.

Until recently one of the president’s closest allies, Sarabia had begun to distance herself due to various disagreements, the latest involving a possible extension of the contract with the company that manufactures and distributes Colombian passports.

In a letter addressed to the president, the chancellor stated that she does not agree with recent decisions that prevent her from supporting the leftist project, without providing further details.

In recent interviews, Sarabia emphasized the need to extend the passport contract with the private company Thomas Greg & Hijos, which has traditionally handled the process. However, the government insists that the Colombian National Printing Office take charge, despite concerns about the feasibility of this decision.

The passport issue has been a sticking point for the three foreign ministers who have held the office, including Álvaro Leyva, the first, who is currently under investigation for allegedly leading a “plot” to overthrow the president.

"It is not about minor differences or who is right. It is about a course that, with all the love and respect I have for him, it is no longer possible for me to execute," the minister said in the message shared on social media.

Sarabia, 31 years old and with no prior political experience, was a key figure in Petro’s 2022 presidential campaign. After the victory, she served as chief of staff, held two senior government positions, and was appointed foreign minister in January.

Petro has had ongoing clashes with those close to him, as evidenced by a heated, live-televised council of ministers meeting in February.

After heated clashes between the president and cabinet members, Petro called for the resignation of the entire cabinet.

Sarabia, Petro, his cabinet and the U.S.

Sarabia’s departure comes at a particularly tense diplomatic moment in relations with the United States.

Petro and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, have clashed over issues including migrant deportations and the tariff war.

The Colombian president has also demanded explanations regarding an alleged conspiracy involving U.S. politicians and former Foreign Minister Leyva to overthrow him, a case currently under investigation by the Attorney General's Office.

Colombia’s participation in China’s New Silk Roads megaproject and its pursuit of new trade partners have also caused friction with the U.S., which must decide in the coming months whether to renew Colombia’s certification as an anti-drug ally.

At the time, the foreign minister was engaging with the U.S. government amid record levels of drug cultivation in Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer.