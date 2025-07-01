Turkey: over 120 arrests in one day in opposition stronghold city

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de julio, 2025

More than 120 members of the municipality of Izmir, a city considered the stronghold of the opposition in western Turkey, were detained on Tuesday for "corruption," according to local press and the CHP party, which denounced an operation similar to the one carried out in March in Istanbul.

In total, 157 arrest warrants were issued, according to local media reports, including Cumhuriyet daily and private NTV television.

Bakan: "We are facing a process similar to that of Istanbul"

Murat Bakan, deputy chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the first opposition formation that has long led the country's third largest city, stated on the X network that a former mayor and numerous "senior officials" were detained.

"The former mayor of the metropolitan municipality Tunç Soyer, senior officials at the time and our provincial chairman Senol Aslanoglu were detained at dawn," Bakan wrote.

"This dawn detention is not a legal obligation, but a clear political choice," he denounced, adding that many of those arrested had already been investigated. "The addresses of these people are known. If they were called to testify, they would come forward," he added.

"We are facing a process similar to that of Istanbul," Bakan warned.