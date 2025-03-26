US expresses "concern" over arrests and protests in Turkey

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de marzo, 2025

The United States expressed its "concern" Tuesday over the arrests and opposition protests in Turkey, following a meeting in Washington between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"The secretary of state expressed concern about recent arrests and demonstrations in Turkey," the State Department said in a statement released after the meeting.

Rubio met with the Turkish Foreign Minister to discuss cooperation on key security and trade issues. The U.S. Secretary also sought Turkey's support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus, according to the release.

The U.S. noted recent progress in bilateral trade and encouraged even stronger economic partnership between the two countries in the future.

Protests in Turkey and more than 1400 detained

Protests continue in Turkey, where more than 1,400 people have been detained since demonstrations began last Wednesday over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In total, 1,418 people accused of participating in illegal rallies have been arrested since March 19, according to authorities, who are now facing the largest wave of protests in the country since 2013.

Arrest of journalists for covering demonstrations

In this context, an Istanbul court on Tuesday ordered the provisional imprisonment of seven Turkish journalists, including AFP photographer Yasin Akgül, who are accused of participating in demonstrations that have been banned since last week in Turkey's three main cities.

Akgül claimed during his arrest that he had merely covered a protest in Istanbul. The president of Agence France-Presse, Fabrice Fries, called on the Turkish government for the "rapid release" of its photographer.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders also condemned the detention of journalists and photographers, calling it "a very serious ongoing situation in Turkey."

In total, 979 protesters were in police custody on Tuesday, while 478 people had been taken to court, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.