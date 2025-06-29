At least 38 killed and 28 injured in Tanzanian road accident

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de junio, 2025

At least 38 people were killed and 28 injured Saturday night in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro region, the presidency announced Sunday, calling it a "tragic accident."

The crash happened after a tire on the bus burst, causing the driver to lose control in Sabasaba, according to the same source. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

“A total of 38 people died in the accident,” the Tanzanian president said in a statement. “Thirty-six of the bodies remain unidentified due to the severity of the injuries.”

The statement added that 28 people were injured, with six still hospitalized.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called on "all drivers in the country" to "exercise extreme caution and strictly observe the highway code." She also expressed deep regret over the tragedy and urged authorities to respond responsibly to the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the passengers of the Toyota Coaster, one of the vehicles involved in the accident, were traveling to a wedding at Kuringe Hall, a popular event venue in Moshi town.