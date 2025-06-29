At least 38 killed and 28 injured in Tanzanian road accident
In a 2018 report on road safety, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that official Tanzanian statistics recorded 3,256 road deaths in 2016. However, the UN agency estimated the actual number to be between 13,000 and 19,000.
At least 38 people were killed and 28 injured Saturday night in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro region, the presidency announced Sunday, calling it a "tragic accident."
The crash happened after a tire on the bus burst, causing the driver to lose control in Sabasaba, according to the same source. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision.
“A total of 38 people died in the accident,” the Tanzanian president said in a statement. “Thirty-six of the bodies remain unidentified due to the severity of the injuries.”
The statement added that 28 people were injured, with six still hospitalized.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called on "all drivers in the country" to "exercise extreme caution and strictly observe the highway code." She also expressed deep regret over the tragedy and urged authorities to respond responsibly to the incident.
Preliminary reports indicate that the passengers of the Toyota Coaster, one of the vehicles involved in the accident, were traveling to a wedding at Kuringe Hall, a popular event venue in Moshi town.
WHO report
