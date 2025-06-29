Argentina backs Grossi, the IAEA director, in the face of Iran's "threats"

Published by Diane HernándezAFP 29 de junio, 2025

On Saturday, Argentina expressed support for Rafael Grossi, the Argentine head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and condemned Iran's “threats” after Tehran rejected his request to inspect nuclear facilities reportedly targeted by Israeli and U.S. strikes.

Israel attacked Iran's nuclear and military facilities on June 13 with the aim of preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has repeatedly denied.

The Trump administration joined the Israeli campaign and targeted three key sites in Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran claims is intended solely for civilian purposes.

"We strongly support (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and categorically condemn the threats against him coming from Iran," the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

"We urge the authorities of that country to guarantee his safety and that of his entire team, and to refrain from any action that could put them at risk," it added. The Foreign Ministry did not indicate what the threats were.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on X that "@rafaelgrossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites (...) makes no sense and may even hide bad intentions."

Iranian lawmakers voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, while the country's diplomatic corps accused the UN agency of adopting a resolution on June 12 that accuses Iran of failing to meet its nuclear obligations.

Iran could reactivate enriched uranium production "in a matter of months”

For his part, Grossi said Iran could possibly start producing enriched uranium "in a matter of months," despite severe damage to nuclear facilities, according to a transcript made available Saturday of an interview with U.S. media outlet CBS News.

Before the conflict, Iran was enriching uranium to 60%, well above levels for civilian use, approaching the 90% needed to make an atomic weapon.

Grossi said it is unknown whether or not Iran was able to relocate some or all of the uranium stockpile before the attacks, estimated at 900 pounds.

On Saturday afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for the IAEA's verification and monitoring efforts "in Iran" and praised the "Director General and the IAEA for their dedication and professionalism."