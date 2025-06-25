IV Iberosphere Summit: A meeting in Madrid to strengthen the alliance against socialism

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de junio, 2025

The IV Iberosphere Summit, in which VOZ is participating as a partner, will take place this week. It is a meeting promoted by the Spanish political party Vox and the group Patriots for Europe that brings together sovereign leaders from Europe, Latin America and the United States to strengthen cooperation against the advance of socialism and organized crime.

In this sense, Madrid will be the city that will welcome these conservative leaders to strengthen their alliances in favor of freedom and put an end to the evils of socialism.

Hermann Tertsch, Vox MEP and vice-president of the group Patriots for Europe, argued that the event beyond an exchange of ideas: it is the opportunity to coordinate political action to defeat socialism..

"This is not an academic event or an exchange of ideas; it is a political event to coordinate policies that will lead us to defeat socialism and organized crime, today practically indistinguishable in many countries," Tertsch said in statements reported by La Gaceta.

During a meeting with the media in which he was accompanied by José Antonio Fúster (national spokesman for Vox), António Tânger Correa (MEP for CHEGA), Lina María Garrido (member of the Colombian House of Representatives) and Norma Yarrow (congresswoman from Peru), Tertsch argued that the summit will also be an opportunity to consolidate a transatlantic alliance "that defends the pillars of our civilization against the threats of the global consensus."

In this regard, Lina María Garrido referred to the socialist government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia and condemned the authoritarian course it has taken in her opinon.

She described the Colombian government as a "historical accident" backed by "a criminal machine that wants to perpetuate itself in power."

"In Colombia there are no guarantees to exercise opposition," he said while thanking Vox and Patriots for Europe for the support received after the threats coming from FARC dissidents.

Norma Yarrow, Peruvian congresswoman and secretary general of Renovación Popular, also spoke about the institutional situation in Peru. She warned of a "very hard and even bloody" campaign against Rafael López Aliaga, current mayor of Lima and presidential candidate.

"We are facing a rotten system that intends to reinstall communism in the country. Only Lopez Aliaga represents a real alternative to recover the values and freedoms of the nation," indicated Yarrow.

For his part, Tânger Corrêa, vice-president of CHEGA, spoke about the growth of his political party in Portugal. He described it as "a clear sign that the Portuguese people have woken up."

CHEGA went from having one deputy to being the country's second largest political force in just six years, overtaking the Socialist Party.

"This has broken a taboo and shows that it is possible to win even with all the means of the system against us," he explained.

In addition, Corrêa condemned the use of European and national funds to finance disinformation campaigns against patriotic parties. Similarly, he urged the strengthening of the cultural and political alliance among the 800 million people who share Ibero-American roots.

"Who better than our brothers in the Iberosphere to help us preserve our civilization in the face of cultural substitution promoted by uncontrolled mass immigration?" the Portuguese leader assured.

Meanwhile, José Antonio Fúster, national spokesman for Vox, stressed that the Iberosphere "is a unique political, cultural and spiritual reality that represents the future of Spain."

Fúster also referred to the situation in Spain and said that the government under socialist Pedro Sánchez is a "corrupt government, with a corrupt president, who only retains as allies the narco-socialists of the region."

"When Vox governs in Spain, we will put all this work of years at the service of our nation: diplomatic networks, alliances, a committed civil society, and a new international projection with dignity," added Fúster.