Trump nominates Kari Lake to be U.S. ambassador to Jamaica

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump nominated Kari Lake as U.S. ambassador to Jamaica. Lake's nomination was announced by the White House on Monday in a statement that also included that of Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor in 2022, as ambassador to Slovakia.

Lake, who was the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona in 2022 and to the Senate in 2024, losing both elections, she initially joined the Trump Administration as a senior adviser to the U.S. Global Media Agency, which oversees the Voice of America media outlet. In this role, the Republican has implemented a series of budget cuts and staffing cuts.

"Jamaica is a country I know very well, full of incredible people, and if confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our nations, advancing America’s interests abroad, and building on the deep friendship shared by the American and Jamaican people," Lake said on his X account.

As for Mastriano, a state senator from Pennsylvania since 2019, he was nominated as ambassador to Slovakia. The Republican and Iraq veteran came to national attention in 2022, when he won Trump's endorsement in the Keystone State gubernatorial election. Despite winning the Republican primary, he was defeated in the general election against Democrat Josh Shapiro, who will seek re-election in November.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by President Trump’s nomination to serve as United States Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. Upon Senate confirmation, I look forward to representing our nation abroad, strengthening the friendship between our two countries, and advancing the interests of the American people," Mastriano said on his X account.

Dave McCormick, a Republican senator from Pennsylvania, celebrated Mastriano's nomination: "If confirmed, he will be a great ambassador. Doug has dedicated his life to serving our nation in uniform and in public office, and I wish him the best in this important role representing America abroad."

Both nominations must be approved by the Senate.