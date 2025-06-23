Spain: Tren de Aragua member wanted by Interpol arrested

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de junio, 2025

The National Police in Madrid have arrested a hitman of the Tren de Aragua (TDA) criminal organization. The individual, who had an International Arrest Warrant (IAW) issued by Peruvian authorities, was located as a result of investigations conducted by this agency.

According to the National Police press release, the Venezuelan citizen had a Red Notice from INTERPOL. The detainee was wanted by the Peruvian authorities for the alleged murder of a member of a rival gang with which the TDA was disputing control of territory for the illicit business of coercive prostitution in that country.

The subject has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number Five of the Spanish National Court, whose holder ordered his imprisonment for extradition, confirmed the statement.

The arrest is part of the international collaboration maintained by the National Police to fight transnational criminal organizations with a high capacity to destabilize internal security.