Milwaukee judge found guilty of obstruction for allegedly helping illegal migrant evade arrest

Published by misty severi 19 de diciembre, 2025

Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty by a jury Thursday on one count of felony obstruction related to her alleged efforts to help an illegal migrant evade arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Dugan was indicted by a federal grand jury in May after her arrest in April for allegedly obstructing the arrest of Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an illegal migrant who was also arrested in April. She pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charge, and a lesser charge of concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

Dugan was acquitted of the misdemeanor charge of concealing Flores Ruiz, according to CBS News.

Dugan escorted Flores-Ruiz and his counsel out of the courtroom through the ‘jury door’

The judge allegedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his attorney escape from federal immigration officers on April 18, after learning that he was in the country illegally and that the officers were waiting to arrest him after his court appearance.

“Despite having been advised of the administrative warrant for the arrest of Flores-Ruiz, Judge Dugan then escorted Flores-Ruiz and his counsel out of the courtroom through the ‘jury door,’ which leads to a nonpublic area of the courthouse,” according to an FBI charging document.

Dugan has argued that she was acting within the scope of her official duties and therefore entitled to judicial immunity, but attempts to dismiss the case have been denied. She can still appeal the verdict.

© Just The News