Trump reported that his administration could reach a settlement with Harvard next week

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump commented Friday that Harvard University "acted extremely appropriately" during negotiations with his administration, to the point where everything could end in an agreement next week, in what represents a possible shift in White House efforts to take action against the academic institution. "Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution. We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so," Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social account.

Likewise, the Republican leader added that "They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be ‘mindbogglingly’ HISTORIC, and very good for our Country."

Tug-of-war between Trump and Harvard

The dispute between the Trump Administration and the famous university has taken place in the wake of multiple investigations launched against Harvard, after it was accused of not having done enough to combat the numerous cases of anti-Semitism that have taken place within its facilities, initiated in the wake of the barbaric attacks perpetrated by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023, in what many considered the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust during World War II.

In response to such actions, Harvard sued the Trump Administration last April, after it froze its federal funding, with the academic institution requesting an expedited resolution of the case, which will have its oral hearings on July 21. Different media outlets have reported that the White House has shown a willingness to negotiate with Harvard, with Trump's latest words issued shortly after a federal judge ruled to indefinitely overturn his administration's attempts to overturn the university's ability to host scholars and students from other countries.