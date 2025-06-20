Ecuador: Attack leaves at least seven injured in Quito

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de junio, 2025

Ecuadorian authorities reported that at least seven people were injured Thursday by an explosion in the capital, which is under a state of emergency due to rising organized crime violence.

Nestled in the Andes, Quito had not previously been targeted by explosive attacks, unlike the southwestern port city of Guayaquil, where such attacks are frequently used to intimidate merchants who refuse to pay extortion fees.

Thursday night in northern Quito, the police reported on their X account that an explosive device was detonated after being launched from a motorcycle.

According to firefighters, "seven people were injured by shrapnel," with two of them taken to hospitals.

"At this time, investigations are underway to clarify the facts and identify those responsible," the Police said in statements reported by El Comercio of Ecuador.

Violence in Ecuador Ecuador is engulfed in a violent war between criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, and extortion.

According to authorities, two vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

Quito and the provinces of Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi, Orellana, Santa Elena, El Oro, and Sucumbios are under a state of exception due to gang violence.