Pentagon announces deaths of two soldiers in Kuwait and Iraq

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de junio, 2025

The Pentagon announced the deaths of two soldiers who lost their lives in non-combat-related incidents in Kuwait and Iraq. They are Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr.(40) and Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez(26). The Department of Defense (DOD) said both cases are under investigation.

Goodgride Jr. was deployed to Camp Buehring, where he was participating in Operation Inherent Resolve. It was aimed at countering the Islamic State (ISIS) force in the region, as well as training and enabling partner forces to achieve that end.

"He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York," the Pentagon said.

Gonzalez, a Michigan native, was participating in the same operation but in Erbil, Iraq. "He was assigned to Troop D, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky," officials added.