US soldier dies in training accident in Hungary

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de junio, 2025

At the age of 24, Sgt. Aaron Cox has died. According to the Army, the Mabank, Texas, native lost his life in a vehicle accident while his unit was training near Camp Croft, Hungary.

"The loss of Sgt. Cox is a tragedy for all of us in Strike Team. He was a strong soldier and leader who rose quickly through the ranks," said Col. Duke Reim, commander of the 2nd MBCT of the 101st Airborne Division.

"We are in direct contact with his family to provide them with the care and support they need during this difficult time. We thank our Hungarian allies for their quick response and support for our soldiers," he added in words to The Hill, adding that the investigation into what happened is already underway.

At the time of the accident, the unit was preparing for Exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Hungary, which aims to improve the NATO land component's mission command. It is a series of exercises designed to improve service members' skills, including river crossings, tactical marches and rocket fire over the Black Sea.

"Cox joined the Army in 2021, and this was his second deployment. Prior to that, he was in Poland in 2022. He was an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Mobile Attack Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)," noted CBS News.

For his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Air Assault Badge.