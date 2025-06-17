US troops on alert for possible Iranian attack on bases in the Middle East

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de junio, 2025

U.S. troops in the Middle East are on high alert for a possible Iranian attack. As reported from The New York Times, Iran could attack Iraqi bases if the United States openly joins the war by supporting Israel.

Amid escalating tensions, and with President Donald Trump calling for "unconditional surrender" by Iran, officials are preparing for an eventual response.

"Commanders put American troops on high alert at military bases throughout the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East," noted from the cited media.

"Two Iranian officials have acknowledged that the country would attack U.S. bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the United States joined Israel’s war," they added.

This information adds to that of Axios, which indicated that the White House does not plan to openly join the war, unless Iran initiates an attack. "The Iranians are very careful so far not to do anything that can push the U.S. to get involved," an Arab diplomat told the media outlet.

According to U.S. officials, Trump himself opposed the idea of Israel taking out Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. At a press conference, Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that he speaks with the president "almost every day," thus maintaining fluid communication amid escalating tensions.