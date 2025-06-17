Trump's harsh threat to the Iranian regime: ‘Our patience is wearing thin’

Published by Leandro Fleischer 17 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Iranian regime, especially the country's leader, Ali Jamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill), at least not for now," he said on his social network Truth Social.

"But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Trump also claimed that "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured stuff.” He added: "Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA."

These posts were shared by Trump shortly after he demanded on social networks the "unconditional surrender" of Tehran.

Will the US join the Israeli offensive against Iran?

The Israeli news portal Ynet reported that Jerusalem estimates that the United States will join Israel in the offensive against Iran.

Fox News reported that a senior White House official said Trump will meet "very soon" with his National Security advisers in the White House Crisis Room.

The official added that U.S. strikes against targets inside Iran, including nuclear facilities, are on the table.