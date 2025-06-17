Trump administration moves aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de junio, 2025

A strike group from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz began moving into the Middle East on Monday following the arrival of numerous resupply planes in Europe amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, the strike group would be heading to this region from the South China Sea and would be equipped with nine squadrons operating F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.

Similarly, Griffin explained in his tweet that the presence of one of the most important U.S. aircraft carriers in the midst of such a sensitive conflict as the one currently occurring between Jerusalem and Tehran is a considerably significant event, taking into account that the USS Nimitz was also deployed to the Middle East in 1980 to assist in Operation Eagle Claw, when an attempt was made to rescue U.S. hostages held at the U.S. Embassy in the Iranian capital.

Nimitz replaces USS Carl Vinson ahead of schedule.

Already during Sunday afternoon, several accounts tracked the flight movements of several KC-46 and KC-135 refueling aircraft, showing that they were headed toward Europe. Two officials from the U.S. president's administration, Donald Trump, told Fox News that such aircraft would be relocated to provide the White House with numerous options for numerous scenarios that could arise.

The Nimitz, which is widely known to be the oldest in the world, was scheduled to replace the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which is currently in the Arabian Sea. However, this action will take place much earlier than planned, which has come as a surprise to all and sundry, not only because it is a clearly hasty decision but also due to the fact that the Nimitz was scheduled to be officially retired next year, which would be in doubt at the moment.