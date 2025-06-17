LIVE Israel - Iran: Trump travels to the situation room, bombings in Tel Aviv and mass exodus from Tehran
Under the watchful eye of the United States, the escalation of tensions between the two countries continues.
The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate after five days. While Iran continues to launch attacks against Tel Aviv, Donald Trump assured on his social networks that people should leave Tehran immediately. In this context, the president abruptly left the G7 to go to the crisis room in Washington DC. He claimed he had to attend to a "very important" matter.
Marco Rubio is also heading to Washington DC
As a State Department spokesman told CNN, Marco Rubio is also on his way to the nation's capital.
Israel reports that its citizens can now leave bomb shelters
The IDF reported that Israel's citizens can now leave the shelters. According to the country's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, no missile hits were recorded, both in the center and in the south-central region.
Pete Hegseth: "What we're seeing is peace through strength."
Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseht, spoke to Fox News about the situation in the Middle East. He ratified that the United States has no intention of entering the conflict, but rather of guaranteeing "peace" in the region. At the same time, he defended President Donald Trump's international policy.
"What you're watching in real-time is Peace Through Strength and America First ... We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal, and we certainly hope that's what happens here," he told Jesse Waters.
In turn, Hegseth on Monday dispatched the deployment of "additional capabilities" to "enhance our defensive posture" in the region.
">
.@SecDef: "What you're watching in real-time is Peace Through Strength and America First ... We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal, and we certainly hope that's what happens here." pic.twitter.com/cZL9H2RCsb— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025
New Iranian bombardment of Israel
Sirens sounded again in the early Israeli morning. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Iran launched another round of missiles, so they ordered civilians to return to bomb shelters.
"Israel's defense systems are currently working to intercept the threat," the IDF said.
Trump left G7 for crisis room in Washington DC.
Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the president abruptly cut short his participation in the G7 summit to head to Washington DC.
"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed via her X account.
">
President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025
Trump and a warning to Iranians: "Everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately!"
"Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!", the president wrote on his Truth Social account.
Mike Johnson postponed his address to the Israeli parliament
The Speaker of the House of Representatives was scheduled to speak on June 22 before members of the Knesset. However, he was forced to change his plans.
“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset,” Johnson wrote, referring to his counterpart, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
“We hope to reschedule the speech in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,” he added.
Iranian attack kills three Israeli oil company employees
Three employees of the Israeli oil company Bazan Group were killed early Monday morning in an Iranian attack. This was reported by the Haifa-based company in a document filed with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.