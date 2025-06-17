LIVE Israel - Iran: Trump travels to the situation room, bombings in Tel Aviv and mass exodus from Tehran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de junio, 2025

The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate after five days. While Iran continues to launch attacks against Tel Aviv, Donald Trump assured on his social networks that people should leave Tehran immediately. In this context, the president abruptly left the G7 to go to the crisis room in Washington DC. He claimed he had to attend to a "very important" matter.

09:27 pm Marco Rubio is also heading to Washington DC As a State Department spokesman told CNN, Marco Rubio is also on his way to the nation's capital.

09:05 pm Israel reports that its citizens can now leave bomb shelters The IDF reported that Israel's citizens can now leave the shelters. According to the country's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, no missile hits were recorded, both in the center and in the south-central region.



08:30 pm New Iranian bombardment of Israel Sirens sounded again in the early Israeli morning. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Iran launched another round of missiles, so they ordered civilians to return to bomb shelters.



"Israel's defense systems are currently working to intercept the threat," the IDF said.

08:04 pm Trump left G7 for crisis room in Washington DC. Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the president abruptly cut short his participation in the G7 summit to head to Washington DC.



"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed via her X account. President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025 "> ">

07:09 pm Trump and a warning to Iranians: "Everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately!" "Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!", the president wrote on his Truth Social account. pic.twitter.com/jhG1IyhLmy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2025 "> ">

06:46 pm Mike Johnson postponed his address to the Israeli parliament The Speaker of the House of Representatives was scheduled to speak on June 22 before members of the Knesset. However, he was forced to change his plans.



“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset,” Johnson wrote, referring to his counterpart, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.



“We hope to reschedule the speech in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,” he added.