LIVE | Karina Yapor at the Madrid Forum in Asunción: 'Voz Media was born out of the need to break censorship'

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2025

This Thursday and Friday, June 12 and 13, the right wing of the hemisphere meets in Paraguay for the Madrid Forum, the most important annual regional meeting of hispanic conservatism.

The VOZ team was present to cover and participate in the event, starring in one of the most important panels of the day, on freedom of expression.

11:50 The threat also reaches Europe

Luis Balcarce, deputy director of OKDIARIO, also denounced the Spanish government's attacks on independent media: "Pedro Sánchez has said that he is going to go after the media, even stating that they will change their content and algorithm," he warned. Balcarce also pointed out how the political power in Spain is moving towards absolute control of the media narrative.



11:30 Censorship in regimes such as Venezuela's



From a more personal point of view, Idania Chirinos, content director of NTN24, shared her experience as a journalist exiled from Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela.





"It is my country, it is my struggle. At a high cost: ten years without being able to enter my homeland, without seeing relatives. With my family having to remove my photos because of threats from the regime," said Chirinos, who also recalled how the Chavista regime censored and took NTN24 off the air for its coverage of the socio-political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

11:00 Karina Mariani: "The totalitarian and anti-freedom narrative is also imposed from the media"

Karina Mariani, editor of VOZ, examined the role of major media outlets as agents of totalitarian machinery attempting to impose narratives on society.



"In Argentina, Kirchnerism was in charge of imposing its narratives through the guidelines," said Mariani, warning that the phenomenon is not limited to leftist media: "The totalitarian and anti-freedom narrative is also imposed from supposedly neutral media. Hegemonic. Journalism is there to dissent, to disturb, not to replicate anyone's official discourse."



Mariani also criticized major newsrooms' dependence on international agencies: "The media are nourished by the agencies, and the agencies are possibly the most corrupt, the most lavished with money and the ones that have least respected freedoms, above all freedom of expression," Mariani said.

10:45 Karina Yapor: "Voz Media was born out of a need to break censorship"

Karina Yapor, executive producer of VOZ Media, explained the reasons why the censorship exercised by the left is so powerful. The presenter, who also hosts VOZ News, highlighted that the conservative media outlet was born precisely "out of the need to break and go against the censorship that has been imposed in recent years."



"Censorship comes from two main actors: one is leftist activists, multimillionaire businessmen who are promoting a globalist agenda that they impose around the world and that is why we are today with this common evil and we are fighting it (...) Two, from our governments and institutions, which are plagued and infiltrated by this leftist activism," said Yapor.

​

Karina Yapor stressed that in order to win the battle for freedom of expression it is necessary to:



- Identify common threats and fight them (she gave as an example the investments of George Soros who has put hundreds of millions of dollars in the acquisition of media outlets, with the firm conviction of expanding the globalist and leftist agenda).

- Those who believe in conservative values must fight, do something, get out of our comfort zone. Those entrepreneurs who have the potential to invest in free speech media that spread these values should do so.

- Support each other and raise common causes. To this end, he invited to follow VOZ Media which, from the United States, defends the word of all those who believe in life, freedom, faith and family.



10:30 Orlando Salazar, CEO and founder of VOZ, announces that there will be a Madrid Forum in the United States

Orlando Salazar, CEO and founder of VOZ, spoke about the values that distinguish the ideals of freedom from those promoted by socialists and communists. He argued that beyond a belief in capitalism and liberty, what truly sets Americans apart is the understanding that God must be at the center of every decision made by leaders and governments.



In this context, Salazar emphasized that the Founding Fathers of the United States understood this principle clearly. He pointed to the Declaration of Independence—calling it the second most important document after the Bible—as proof. He noted that the Declaration affirms that Americans are endowed with unalienable rights by God. Salazar explained that no nation before had recognized that citizens' rights come directly from a higher power. "That is what sets us apart from other forms of government," he said.



“When leadership and government try to exercise authority while leaving God out of the picture, failure is inevitable,” the businessman said. “America’s Founders understood that without God, nothing is possible—but with God, all things are. In the end, leadership and governance come down to two fundamental choices: life or death.”



Salazar also announced that there will be a Madrid Forum in the United States. Palabras de Orlando Salazar, fundador y presidente de VOZ Media, en la inauguración del IV Encuentro Regional del Foro Madrid - Asunción 2025



🔴Mira la transmisión completa en tiempo real aquí: https://t.co/nOjgBS3Pm9 pic.twitter.com/t2A5dmvGXw — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 12, 2025 "> ">